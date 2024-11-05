Obituary: Melvin P. Howe

Melvin Percy Howe, 85, of Bozeman, MT passed away peacefully at his home on October 22, 2024 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. His wife of 62 years, Susan Fromdahl Howe, was at his side. Melvin was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who was known for his keen intellect and quick humor. He never failed to deliver an incisive joke or a groan-worthy pun.

Melvin was born in Caribou, Maine on July 12, 1939. He was the eldest son of Schuyler Melvin Howe and Orise Marie Martin Howe. He had two brothers, Roger and Gary Howe and a half-sister, Marilyn Nadeau. Melvin’s father was descended from Puritan reformers, Massachusetts Bay Colony founders, Rogerene dissenters, Loyalists, numerous Caribou Grand Army of the Republic veterans, and generations of carpenters, farmers, and volunteer firemen. Melvin’s mother was descended from 17th century French Catholic settlers of Quebec and Acadia. They were hard-working artisans, including, stonemasons, carpenters, and farmers.

After graduating from Caribou High School, Melvin enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, MT. As a nuclear munitions specialist, Melvin maintained nuclear weapons and loaded and unloaded them onto aircraft, including during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

While stationed in Great Falls, Melvin met Susan Kaye Fromdahl at a party where the two fell in love at first sight. Melvin and Susan were married in Great Falls on September 16, 1962. After his discharge from the Air Force, Melvin worked for Boeing on the Minuteman project and was transferred to Missouri. While living in Missouri, Melvin and Susan welcomed their eldest daughter, Stephanie, and their son, Nathan. In 1966, they moved back to Montana when Melvin was offered a job at Morrison-Maierle. They made their home first in Helena and then settled in Bozeman, where they welcomed their youngest daughter, Erica. Taking advantage of all that Montana has to offer, the family enjoyed camping in Hyalite, cross-country skiing, hiking, biking, fishing, and road trips to historical sites.

Melvin used the GI Bill to attend Montana State University in Bozeman to study architecture. He cared deeply about how his community was designed and spent his career working as an architectural draftsman and construction administrator for several firms in Bozeman, Livingston, and Butte and owned his own architectural design company, Howe Designers. A few examples of the large-scale projects he worked on are the Museum of the Rockies, the Shoshone Condominium Hotel in Big Sky, and the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. He also designed over 200 custom homes. Melvin had a great memory and was a font of knowledge about building codes and architectural practice. He was known to freely share his knowledge, (and many jokes), with his colleagues.

Melvin’s dedication to community led him to serve on several volunteer community boards and to run for Bozeman City Commission. He served on the Bozeman Historical Preservation Advisory Board, the City of Bozeman Design Review Board, the City of Bozeman Community Affordable Housing Advisory Board, the Gallatin County Mental Health Local Advisory Council, and the Galavan/Streamline Advisory Board. Melvin was also active in many clubs, including the Bozeman Antique Car Club, the Montana Ghost Town Preservation Society, the Sons of Norway, the Virginia City Preservation Alliance, and the American Legion.

Known as “Bapa” to his grandchildren, Melvin spent his retirement being a hand’s-on grandparent. He developed close bonds with each of his grandchildren through humor, sharing stories, and treating them as friends/co-conspirators. He was a faithful presence at countless school programs, ball games, concerts, plays, fencing tournaments, biathlon races, and improv comedy shows.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Schuyler Melvin Howe and Orise Marie Martin Howe; his brother, Roger Howe; and his half-sister, Marilyn Nadeau.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Susan Fromdahl Howe; his children, Stephanie (Paul Martin “Marty”) Hamilton, Nathan Howe (Kathleen Hurley), Erica (James) Dungan; his grandchildren, Jakob Hamilton, Emma Hamilton, John “Jack” Dungan, Aidan Dungan; his brother, Gary (Breta) Howe; and his sister-in-law, Mary (Harold “Hal”) Holoun.

The family would like to thank Melvin’s granddaughter, Emma Hamilton, for being an in home caregiver to Melvin for the past year and a half. Her unfailing good humor and selflessness brought joy to both her grandparents. Gratitude also goes out to all the family, friends, and medical professionals who supported Melvin as his health declined: Dr. Zachary Meyers and staff, Gallatin County Rest Home Rehab, Veterans Affairs Yeti Medical Team, and Enhabit. He was surrounded by kindness and empathy.

Melvin was a life-long advocate for mental health awareness and member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Memorial donations may be made to NAMI, or any mental health advocacy group.

A Memorial Service for Melvin will be held at 11:00 A.M. on November 8, 2024, at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com