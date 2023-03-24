Obituary: Melvin (Moose) Briese

Melvin (Moose) Briese passed away peacefully at home with his with wife of 42 years after battling a long-time illness.

He loved God and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a devoted husband and father. He adored and loved his wife with the most highest compassion. His son Shane was the apple of his eye, he was so proud of the man he became. So thankful for the beautiful wife he brought into our family and gave us a daughter that he loved.

Moose was a jack of all trades. His passion was building natural stone seawalls and truck driving. Moose enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on cars and trucks with his wife and son.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Esther Briese; and two sisters, Roxeann Harmon and Ginger Wilson.

He is survived by his wife Debbie Briese, son Shane (Amy) Briese, brother Lon (Debbie) Briese, and many nephews and nieces.

He will be deeply missed and loved by everyone who knew him. Rest in peace. (Love you Mr. Moose)

A Funeral Service will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday April 1st, at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A procession to Salesville Cemetery will follow and a reception will be held at the Gallatin Gateway Community Center.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]