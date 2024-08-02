Obituary: Melissa Kellogg

Melissa Ann Kellogg, 72, of Bozeman, Montana passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2024. She was born on April 4, 1952 in Denver, Colorado to Lyle C. and Margaret Elizabeth Leonard, along with her twin brother, David Dutton Leonard.

Melissa grew up in Denver, graduating from Abraham Lincoln High School. On December 4, 1970, she married Glen Dalone Kellogg. They had two sons, Bill and Michael James.

Glen and Melissa moved to Dubois, Wyoming, and she worked for the Forest Service from 1975 to 1985. In 1985, they moved to Bozeman, where she worked for the Water and Soil Conservation as the Digital Map Supervisor with the Geological Survey Mapping Team until 2015.

She was active in the community, as a softball coach, with her quilting club, and even charity mudwrestling. She had a strong faith and was a member of Grace Bible Church.

Melissa enjoyed a multitude of hobbies, including sewing, writing short stories, playing board games, and quilting. She played softball and golf and loved the outdoors, particularly taking long walks and camping.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lyle Leonard; mother, Margaret Steele Cahill-Yount-Leonard-Hartman; twin brother, David Leonard; brother, Michael Clyde Leonard; and son, Michael Kellogg.

Survivors include her husband, Glen; son, Bill, his wife, AmyLyn (Norton) Kellogg, and their daughter, Katherine; grandsons (Michael’s sons), Kyle and Brett Kellogg; brother, Dan Yount (wife, Jenni); nephews, Seth Yount and Joshua Leonard; and nieces, Cloe Danielson, and Molly Cherry.

Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 10 at the Grace Bible Church Fireside Room. A reception will follow at 3:30 P.M. at Valley View Golf Club.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]