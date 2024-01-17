Obituary: Mayra Alejandra Macias Solis

Mayra Alejandra Macias Solis, 39, of Belgrade passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Mayra was born on November 2, 1984, in Los Angeles, CA to Ruben Macias and Concepcion Solis. In her younger years, she lived in Aguascalientes, Mexico for two years before moving to Pacoima, CA. She attended and graduated from San Fernando High School.

Following high school, she got her Medical Assistant AA from Bryan College of Medical Assistance before moving from CA. Mayra made many places home including Phoenix, AZ before moving to Belgrade, MT. She held various careers including income tax assistant, retail, server, and caretaker for High Country Care.

It didn’t matter where she was living or what job title she held, Mayra was always the life of the party. Her sunny personality had the ability to brighten any room and leave a lasting impression on everyone she met. Mayra was a “true diva” which made shopping and makeup some of her favorite hobbies. She also enjoyed spending quality time with her friends, music, and food. Another favorite past time was singing karaoke.

She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Mayra is survived by her parents, Ruben & Concepcion Macias; daughter, Marley Isabella Kayser; sisters, Maribel Macias, Juana Macias, Vanessa Macias, Karla Macias; her brother, Ruben Macias; and her partner, Colten.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service on Friday, January 19th at 4 P.M.

A Livestream of her service can be found at: https://youtube.com/live/oWRoBTjgeDc?feature=share

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com