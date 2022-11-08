Obituary: Matthew George Coughlin

Matthew George Coughlin, 47, passed away on Friday, November 4th at home after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. At his side was his wife, Amy.

Matt was born on November 10, 1974 to Peter and Barbara Coughlin in a small seaside town on the Jersey Shore. While growing up, he enjoyed the ocean, found a love for skiing, and always said that helping his father restore a century old Victorian house was some of the greatest times of his life. As he honed his skills on the house, he began to realize that he wanted to create with his hands and in 1993 came to Montana State University from which he graduated with a degree in sculpture and graphic design. Montana’s people and outdoor activities captured his heart and for nearly 30 years he enjoyed skiing, snowboarding, camping, hiking, and crystal hunting.

Matt worked doing what he loved, namely making creations with his hands. Over the years, his employment included positions at Cherry Tree, Bradner Design, and most recently CenterMark Industries. It was at these jobs that coworkers often turned to close friends. He used his skills outside of work creating beautifully unique artworks, often incorporating upcycled materials and crystals he unearthed.

On January 16, 2016, Matt met his puzzle piece, Amy Louise Foster (Ness), and together they spent the next years as best friends. They bought a 1930s house and, true to his nature, Matt started making it better. In an intimate ceremony in their living room, they were married on January 16, 2020.

Matt was the type of guy who was loved by everyone he met for his authentic generosity of spirit and willingness to accept people as they are. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Coughlin. Matt is survived by his wife, Amy; stepchildren, Amanda Carver and Eric Carver; father, Peter Coughlin; sisters, Sheila Coughlin and Mary Coughlin (Rusty Booth); nephew, Eamon Booth; nieces, Evelyn and Bridget Booth, Audrey and Irulan Cassil; furry children, Mango, Maximillian, and Alice; and countless friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 6 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com