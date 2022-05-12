Obituary: Mary “Sue” Johnson

Mary “Sue” Johnson of Bozeman, MT, passed away peacefully in her home Sunday, May 1st, 2022. She was surrounded with love from her family. Born to George and Mary Roemhild in 1950 in DuBois, PA, she was soon on her way to MT at the age of two. Sue’s father brought her to the Gallatin Valley to begin his career as a professor at Montana State University, thus beginning her love and devotion to MSU.

Sue’s 48-year-long career as a Real Estate Broker was only the tip of the iceberg of her long list of accomplishments. Licensed in 1974 it was the beginning of an amazing career. Her accreditations included but were not limited to Graduate Realtor Institute Degree (GRI), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Accredited Buyers Broker (ABR) as well as SRES and SFR designations. Sue earned Salesperson of the Year for the Gallatin Association of Realtors, and REALTOR® of the Year not once but twice, and was awarded the REALTOR® Emeritus designation by the National Association of REALTORS®. She was a proud partner / owner of Bozeman Brokers Real Estate for the last 18 years. Her commitment to her profession, to details, and to her clients’ needs was her top priority.

Sue’s professionalism and dedication was far from limited to her real estate career. She served on countless boards and non-profit organizations throughout the community. Giving back and volunteering was a priority. She proudly served on the board of directors for the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital Foundation, Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce, the Bozeman Lions Club, the MSU President Statewide Advisory Council, and was the first female president for the Bobcat Booster Club. Serving as a member and past president for the Chamber’s Green Coat Ambassadors was a true honor to her. Sue received the Women of the Year for the Chamber of Commerce–MSU Community Service Award, the Melvin Jones Award from the Lions Club, the Green Coat Ambassador of the Year, and was the recipient of the Guy Sperry Award for outstanding community involvement.

Sue will always be remembered for her poise, grace, kindness, and beauty above all. Never was there a day she was not “put together.” Never was there a day she didn’t put everyone else’s needs before her own. Her energy and loving ways would light up a room as soon as she entered. For someone who was so small and delicate in stature she was so large and strong in life. Her impact on those who knew her cannot be measured. Sue loved all things that were life…music, dancing, flowers, art, sunshine, animals, friends, and family. Her greatest accomplishment was her unwavering love and devotion for her family. The friendship and love she shared with her husband of 41 years was exceptional.

Sue leaves behind her Husband, Dooley Johnson; Children, Michelle Dodd, Eve (Vern) Parrow, Sheri Turner, Danny (Suzie) Johnson, Duke (Chris) Johnson, Mike (Cara) Johnson; Grandchildren, Willow (Jordan), Kaden, Zack, Kendelle, Keigan, Cristionna, Riley, Aidan, Sanford, Loretta, Davis, Charley; Great-Grand Child, Daxton; and of course Poodle, Annie Johnson.

Sue’s beauty and impact left on this world is immeasurable. Memorials in Sue’s name may be made to the MSU Bobcat Club, Heart of the Valley animal shelter, or the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital Cancer Center.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 17, at The Commons at Baxter, with a reception immediately to follow.

A livestream will be available at: thecommonsbozeman.com/live

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

