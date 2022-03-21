Obituary: Mary Jo Paul (Donaldson)

Mary Jo Paul (Donaldson), 92, of Bozeman, MT passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Mary Jo was born in Praco, AL in 1929, the middle of 13 children to the late Huey Earnest Donaldson and Mary Baxter. Mary Jo attended the Carraway Methodist School of Nursing in Birmingham, AL and practiced as a nurse in Pensacola, FL. She attended the University of West Florida and taught secretarial classes at Pensacola Junior College. Mary Jo studied theology at the University of the South. Mary Jo served as the Sunday School Director at Christ Episcopal Church in Pensacola. Mary Jo had a gift for writing and a sharp mind. She was a member of PEO in Pensacola, FL and Bozeman, MT. She was also a CAP mentor at Hawthorne Elementary.

Mary Jo finished her working career as the Director of United Ministries in Pensacola.

Mary Jo and her late husband Harold John Paul moved to Bozeman, MT in 2005 where they remained until their deaths. Mary Jo is survived by her three children, George C. Carr and his wife Lilly Rose Marshall, Paul Donaldson Carr and his wife Monique, and Caroline Baxter Carr; and by her siblings, Tiny, Eloise, Jim, and Bill. Mary Jo had two grandchildren, Devin and Brooke, of Pensacola, FL.

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation and thanks to Highgate Senior Living and to Hospice of Bozeman, for all of their care, love, and attention to Mary Jo and Harold in their final years. A service to celebrate Mary Jo’s life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Pensacola, FL in the near future.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]