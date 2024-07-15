Obituary: Mary Ann Nielsen

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Mary Ann Nielsen, born on April 25, 1934, in Everly, IA, to Arthur and Ruth Heuck. She peacefully left this world on June 28, 2024, in Bozeman, MT.

Mary Ann married Arthur Nielsen in Spencer, IA on December 28, 1955. Mary Ann led a fulfilling life as a dedicated homemaker, pouring her love and care into her family. Mary Ann embarked on a journey that took her through Rockford and Champaign, IL, before settling in Bozeman, MT.

She was a beloved member of various community organizations, including the League of Women Voters, the Garden Club, Book Club, BWAGS, Newcomers, and an active member of St. James Episcopal Church. Mary Ann found joy in the arts, often attending symphonies, operas, and musicals within the Bozeman arts community.

Cooking was her passion, and she delighted in preparing meals for the Madrigal dinners in Rockford, as well as for cherished friends and family. Mary Ann's heart remained connected to her childhood memories by the waters of Lake Okoboji, a place she loved to visit.

Mary Ann will be dearly missed by her children, Darrick (Wendy Andersen) Nielsen, Jayme (Dan) DeVary, and Chris (Desiree) Nielsen, along with her six grandchildren and great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Arthur, and brother, John.

A Memorial Service to honor Mary Ann's life and legacy will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 A.M. at St. James Episcopal Church in Bozeman.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

