Obituary: Mary Ann Hostetler

Mary Ann Hostetler, 88, of Bozeman, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on September 17, 2023.

Mary Ann was born on April 27, 1935, in Frazer, MT, to Peter and Agnes (Huebert) Quiring. She lived in Frazer all of her childhood, and attended grade school in Lustre, high school in Frazer, and went on to attend college at Northern College in Havre, MT.

She met the love of her life, Donald Hostetler, and the two were married on August 2, 1963. Together they raised three wonderful children. They moved their family to Bozeman in the Fall of 1980.

Mary Ann’s heart overflowed with a passion for education, and she served as an elementary teacher for nearly a decade before moving to Bozeman, she then worked in the Clerk of District Court office until her retirement.

One of Mary Ann’s most defining qualities was her unwavering devotion to her Lord and Savior. She was an active and cherished member of her local church, and served as a dedicated volunteer for the AWANA program, faithfully taught Sunday School, and led many small group Bible studies. In her free time, she also loved bowling, watching baseball, and camping with her family and friends.

Mary Ann’s legacy is one of love, faith, and service. Her impact on her community, church, and family is immeasurable, and she will forever be remembered with affection and gratitude.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Donald; daughter, Vicki Collins (Doug); sons, Troy Hostetler (Michelle), Trevon Hostetler (Shana); sisters, Evelyn Bruner, Vera Ronnemose, Verla Quiring; brother, Alvin Quiring; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

A Celebration of Mary Ann’s life will be held on Saturday, September 30 at 2:00 P.M. at the Redeemer Church in Bozeman followed by a reception.

