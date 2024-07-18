Obituary: Martin "Marty" Lambert

It is with profound sadness that the Lambert family announces the passing of our dear Pops- a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and valued member of the community.

Martin (Marty) David Lambert was born April 26, 1955 in Colorado Springs, CO to Keith (Dobbie) Leon Lambert and Arline Dove Lambert. Dobbie had accepted a position at Montana State as a basketball coach, and Marty’s birth occurred during the move to Bozeman. Marty’s fighting spirit was evident from the start. He was born early and received several blood transfusions in the first few days of life. Arline had prayed for the safe delivery of her son, and she forever referred to Marty as her “Miracle Baby”.

Marty was a Bozeman man, through and through. He graduated from Bozeman High School where he was an all-state football player (offense and defense), 3rd baseman for the Bozeman Bucs, first chair violin, and sports writer/editor for the Hawk Tawk. Not quite a jock, not quite a nerd, Marty’s unique blend of passions was a defining feature of his character. He completed his undergraduate studies at Montana State and then swallowed the difficult pill of going to UM for law school. Sporting a Bobcat t-shirt to class most days, Marty earned his Juris Doctor in 1983.

While attending Montana State, Marty met the love of his life, Kathryn Weaver. Their first encounter was at a Politics and Law Society meeting, led by MSU Professor Ray Pratt, at Karl Marks Pizza. Marty asked for Kathryn’s number and called within minutes of them both arriving home. They were married on August 8, 1981 in Arline and Dobbie’s backyard. Marty and Kathryn enjoyed 43 years of marriage, working together to raise their three children Ben, Clara and Natty. Kathryn was Marty’s bedrock through all his years of public service, always there to debate law and sharpen his convictions. Their relationship grew exponentially as they became grandparents and made the focus of their time doting on their six granddaughters. Their marriage grew even stronger with each providing strength for the other these last seven months.

Following law school, Marty and Kathryn returned to Bozeman. In 1983, Marty was hired as a prosecutor for the Gallatin County Attorney’s office. After 14 years as a deputy, Marty became the County Attorney in 1997, a position he would doggedly serve for 26 years. The men and women of law enforcement that worked with Marty all emphasized his commitment to truth, justice, and community safety. Colleagues knew where they stood with Marty, as he skillfully navigated the perils of public office and political perceptions. He always stood behind what he believed was right.

Finally losing an election in 2022, Marty made the most defining professional decision of his life. With over three decades of experience and passion for criminal prosecution, he could have easily moved on to a private position and settled into a comfortable lifestyle. But that was not Marty's nature. After enjoying a five day break, he again became a deputy prosecutor - this time in Yellowstone County - often commuting for a week at a time to live with his son’s family outside Billings. Marty spent his final year doing what he loved most: chasing grandkids and working tirelessly to protect and serve the people of Montana.

Outside of work, Marty was a mainstay in the Bozeman community. He played violin in the Bozeman Symphony for almost 30 years. He was a longtime donor and past president of Montana Chamber Music. He worked with Classic for Kids, judged for Hawk’s Night Live, and was on the Opera Board. He was a Kiwanis Club member for many years and worked with Hearts and Homes. Together with The Reverend Roxy Klingensmith and Sheriff Brian Gootkin, Marty helped create the Fresh Start Program that drastically reduced recidivism in Gallatin County. He was passionate about all these organizations, but would step back and commit time to family as he continued to grow as a father and husband. Marty had a passion for reading, particularly works on theology, history, physics, and sci-fi. He was a life-long student of the game of chess.

Successful surgeries to address a congenital heart defect were negated by a destructive MRSE infection. While Marty’s passing on July 15 was unexpected, he was blessed to have his beloved wife and three children with him. He embraced every operation, every new obstacle, with a determined spirit and good humor. Marty’s final hours were free of pain and fear. The end of his life revealed the legacy he had created: the unbreakable strength of his family. His convictions in life and stoicism in death will forever serve as our guiding star. He will be greatly missed.

The Lambert family would like to thank Drs. Walters, Anzalone, Braxton, Caine and Palatinus along with all the staff at St. Vincents (Billings), Madison Valley Medical Center (Ennis), Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, MedFlight, and Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City). The care and kindness we received at each of the hospitals was a consistent source of comfort and their diligent work was inspiring for Marty and his family.

Marty is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathryn; their children Benjamin and his wife Lindsay, Clara and her husband Christopher Michelbacher, and Nathaniel and his wife Malia; his granddaughters: Madeline, Alma, Jordyn, EmmieJo, Sophia, and Molly, with a seventh grandchild due in August; his brother Gary and his wife Gayle; parents-in-law Ken and Judy Weaver; brother-in-law Matt and his fiancee Ann; brother-in-law Dave and his wife Gina; nieces, nephews, and his faithful puppers Lizzy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Arline, and his father, Dobbie.

"Well done, thou good and faithful servant: thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler of many things: enter thou into the joy of the Lord," Matthew 25:21.

Private family interment will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Hope Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Montana Chamber Music, PO Box 1506 Bozeman MT, 59771-1506 or to Hearts and Homes Family Resource Center, 3316 W. Babcock Bozeman, MT 59718, 406-585-8544

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

Live long and prosper, Pops.