Obituary: Marteena Ivalue Sander

Marteena Ivalue Sander passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 28th with her family at her side.

She was born in 1942 to Leon and Genevieve Totorica and raised in Newberg, Oregon. She lived in that area until 2022 when she moved to Montana to live with family. She loved making greeting cards and doing things with her friends, of which she had an abundance. She was loved by so many. One of her favorite things to do is spend time with her “Befriender” Millie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Sander; her son, Myles; and brother in law, Jerry Brown. She is survived by her daughter, Marla (Doug) Rockhill of Bozeman MT; her sister, Marie Brown of Dundee Ore; her brother, Morgan (Vava) Totorica of Hillsboro Ore; 3 nephews, Jeremy and Shawn Carsley and Robby Totorica as well as her grandchildren Chad (Sarah) Loessberg, David (Julie) Loessberg and Stephanie (Dave) Cole and 9 beautiful great grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date. Please send any donations to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.

