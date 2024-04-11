Obituary: Marjorie Visser

Marjorie Kay (Busman) Visser was peacefully called home to her Lord and Savior on April 2, 2024 at the age of 82.

Marge was born in Grand Haven, Michigan on March 7, 1942, to Keith and Margaret (Timmerman) Busman and is survived by her younger siblings, Carolyn (John) Sak and Jack (Betty) Busman. They lived on a dairy farm on the outskirts of Coopersville, Michigan.

Marge attended a one-room schoolhouse during her early years and graduated from Coopersville High School in 1960. Growing up she had several years of piano lessons and it was a delight to the family whenever she would play. She also had a beautiful voice and sang in many choirs throughout the years. Marge briefly attended Michigan State University before working at Foremost Insurance.

In the summer of 1962, Marge met her future husband, Melvin Visser, who had come to Michigan from Montana to look for work. They were married in Coopersville, Michigan on September 20, 1963. They moved to Montana in April 1965, when Mel’s dad asked them to work and live on the family farm 20 miles west of Bozeman. Marge fully expected to see cowboys, Indians, and stagecoaches when she came to Montana!

Mel and Marge became members of Manhattan Christian Reformed Church where Marge had fond memories of ‘Couple’s Club’ which helped her to not feel so homesick. Between April 1966 and February 1973 they welcomed four children, Ken (Pam Starke), Karen (Tad) DeGroot, Karla, and Kevin.

Marge was a dedicated farmer’s wife and mother. She could back a grain truck up to the auger during harvest season, which was NOT her favorite job! She more enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens and raising the 600 chicks that were ordered every spring for many years. Marge was skilled at making home-cooked meals, baking, cake-decorating, sewing, knitting, embroidery, and other handicrafts. She used these gifts to help with Girl Scouts, as a GEMS Counselor (for over 25 years!), and 4-H mentoring. Many hours and miles were spent encouraging her children with these activities along with attending sports events and band concerts. Mel and Marge would eventually become members of Gallatin Gateway Community Church and most recently attended Harrison Community Church.

When Kevin began kindergarten, Marge began working outside the home as a housekeeper at the Continental Motor Inn. She continued as a housekeeper for the next 43 years, where she made over 20,000 beds.

She genuinely enjoyed interacting with people and became a friend and sometimes a second mom to many of the people with whom she had the pleasure to meet. Her kind and gentle spirit along with her sense of humor will fondly be remembered by so many.

Marge is survived by her husband, their four children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation hours will be from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 7, at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 9th at Hills Cemetery. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 P.M. at Bozeman Christian Reformed Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com[dokkennelson.com]

