Obituary: Marilyn Olivia (Woodward) Tobin

Marilyn Olivia (Woodward) Tobin

In the early morning of June 1, 2024, Marilyn passed away surrounded by her family.

Marilyn was born in Red Bluff, California on November 2, 1933. She was the first child of Merrill and Floy Woodward. Marilyn spent her formative years in Mineral California near the entrance to Lassen Volcanic National Park. She attended a one room, 1 through 8 grade, country school. In eighth grade, Marilyn went to Red Bluff CA school to finish high school. While attending high school, Marilyn met Chuck Tobin, her future husband. Marilyn and Chuck were members of the National Ski Patrol, one of their favorite activities. After high school, Marilyn attended two years at Shasta College in Redding, CA.

In 1954, Marilyn married Chuck Tobin. Chuck went to work for the National Park Service. Chuck and Marilyn lived in Lassen Volcanic National Park, Death Valley National Park and Yellowstone National Park. Marilyn stayed home when her kids were young, but went to work for the National Park Service in the communication center and later for the Denver Service Center in Yellowstone.

Chuck and Marilyn raised three children, Susan, Kelly, and Jill. Most of their growing up years were here in Yellowstone. They were active in the Mammoth community, potlucks, couples bridge, pinochle, St. Patrick day, skiing at Undine, hiking, camping trips, and following their kids to activities.

Marilyn and Chuck retired to Livingston, Montana. Where they loved to drive around the state and see new areas or follow her grandkids to events. Marilyn still played bridge as often as she could. Her favorite holiday was St. Patrick's day. She and Chuck taught their grandkids to play cards. They loved to play games with them. Marilyn enjoyed working in her garden and flower beds.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Chuck; her parents, Merrill and Floy Woodward; and Son-in-law, Barry MacGillivray

Marilyn is survived by her Brother, George Richard (Dick) Woodward; Children, Susan Branham, Kelly (Paula) Tobin, Jill MacGillivray; Grandchildren, Bryan (Jana) MacGillivray, Erika Tobin, Bodie Tobin, Sierra Branham, Demi Branham; Great Grandchildren, Darin Newman, Becky Newman, Sierra Newman, Luca Branham-McDonald; and Great, Great Grandchild, RosaLeigh Morrison.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to Yellowstone Forever or National Park Foundation or any charity of your choice.

