Obituary: Marilyn Louise Murray

Marilyn Louise Stoll Murray went to be with her Lord and Savior September 26, 2023. She was born April 6, 1935, in Mankato, MN to Manda Sether and Wynn Stoll. The youngest of four daughters; she lived in Mankato throughout her childhood. Marilyn graduated from Mankato State University with a degree in Elementary Education. On July 14, 1957, she married Gerald Murray in Worthington, MN. Together they had four children, Gina, Todd, Scott and Daniel. The children grew up mostly in Minnesota until the family moved to Montana in the summer of 1975 where Marilyn and Jerry still have their home. Marilyn was raised in the Lutheran Church and her faith was always an important part of her life. She attended and served at First Lutheran Church in Bozeman from 1975 until her death.

Some of her favorite things were quilting and sewing, singing in the church choir and she was an award-winning baker, known best for her apple pies.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Manda and Wynn Stoll, her 3 sisters; Betty Hauser, Georgia Rettmer and Nancy Petrich; and her great-grandson Austin Murray.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Murray; her brother-in-law, John Murray (Isa); daughter, Gina Stream (Allen); sons, Todd Murray, Scott Murray (Sheila) and Daniel Murray (Penny); and 2 grandsons, 9 granddaughters and 7 great-grandchildren.

The family is comforted by the knowledge that she is now with her Lord and Savior and they will all be united again. They request that in lieu of flowers, any memorial be given to Lutheran World Relief.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Bozeman at 1 o’clock.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com