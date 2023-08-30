Obituary: Marilyn Irby

Marilyn Ruth Spencer was born on March 31, 1922. She passed away on August 28, 2023 at the age of 101. She was preceded in death by her parents (George and Josie Spencer), four brothers (Homer Spencer, William Webster Spencer, Robert Spencer, and Ralph Spencer), and her husband of seventy years (Rayford Irby). She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law (Lynn and Kathleen Irby), numerous nephews and nieces, dozens of grandnephews and nieces, many great nephews and nieces, two step-grandchildren (Kyle Shea and Tim Shea and their families), and a host of friends.

Marilyn was born on a farm south of Dallas over a century ago. She survived the Great Depression, graduated from high school in Midlothian, Texas, had to quit college when World War II broke out, married in 1945, and lived in Texas until 2000. She and Rayford moved to Bozeman that year to be closer to their son.

During her long life, she was a faithful member of the Methodist Church (in Texas and in Bozeman). She worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for several companies in Dallas while raising her son and caring for her husband.

Marilyn was a strong woman, a smart woman, and a caring person. If she had been born in a different era, she might have been a business tycoon or even the first female President of the United States. She always took care of people in her life. She selflessly took in her aging parents and cared for her brothers when they became old. She also took care of many friends in Texas and Montana when they needed help.

She always enjoyed reading, puzzles, painting woodwork projects constructed by her husband, and keeping up with current events. She was a lifelong Democrat despite living in conservative surroundings in Texas and Montana.

Marilyn will be missed, but she is now in a better place.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Meals on Wheels (807 N Tracy Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715).

