Obituary: Marilyn Elizabeth Juntunen

Marilyn Elizabeth Juntunen, 74, of Belgrade passed away peacefully with family at her side on Thursday, June 16, 2022. She was born March 5, 1948, to George and Clare (Holly) Vandeberg in the small farm town of Bainville, Montana, the youngest of nine children with six surviving: Florence, Lorna, Judy, Gary, Boyd, and Cheryl. Her siblings George Jr. and Patty are deceased.

While Marilyn was growing up, her family owned a farm eight miles outside of Bainville. Marilyn loved being around the animals on the farm. The family didn’t have a lot; but they did have an abundance of love, family, and faith. That passion of family and faith defined Marilyn and were always her priority. Marilyn loved welcoming family and friends to visit, cooking amazing meals, and delicious desserts. Everyone who visited knew they would leave happy and full just like the home she grew up in.

Marilyn married her husband, Carl Juntunen on August 30, 1968. They raised their family in Great Falls, MT before moving throughout the Dakotas and finally back to the mountains they loved in Belgrade, MT. Carl and Marilyn’s 53-year marriage was inspiring to many and defined the vows; love and cherish in sickness and health. Carl was a devoted husband through their marriage and the primary caregiver for her difficult journey with ALS.

Surviving Marilyn are her husband, Carl; son, Brad Juntunen; daughter, Holly VanCampen (Christopher); daughter, Heather Pilato; grandchildren, Tyler, Cole, Madison, Carley, Kivi, and Noah; and great-grandchildren, Rosalind, Mason, Willow, and another great-grandchild on the way.

Marilyn will be greatly missed but her kind heart, gentleness and love will continue to touch our lives. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com