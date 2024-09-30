Obituary: Marilyn Deyo

Marilyn Adele Deyo, 90, of Dillon passed away peacefully on September 15, 2024.

Marilyn was born to Charles and Geraldine (Fieber) Gattis on February 18, 1934 in Cheyenne, WY. The family lived in Baggs, WY while her father worked for the highway department. They then moved to Jackson Hole where she graduated from Jackson-Wilson High School.

Following high school, Marilyn married Thomas Aktor Deyo on April 18, 1953. While Tom was in the service, they lived in North Carolina. After Tom joined Continental Pipeline, he and Marilyn lived in many places in several different states but really always called Wyoming and Montana home.

In addition to raising their two children, Marilyn spent her time working for an accountant in Wyoming and an insurance agency in Montana.

In Marilyn’s free time, she enjoyed painting, fishing, and hunting. In more recent years, her grandchildren were the light of her life, and she thoroughly enjoyed any time she could spend with them.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; and brother, Charles Gattis.

She will be dearly missed by her son, Thomas (Susan); daughter, Deborah Johnson; sister, Jerri Robinson; grandchildren, Kara, Marissa, Jenna, Chase, and Jalen; as well as her great grandchildren, Bryce, Tucker, Mavis, and Grace. She will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date.

