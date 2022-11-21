Obituary: Margaret M. Davis

Margaret M. Davis, of Bozeman, MT passed away peacefully on November 12, 2022, with her family by her side. Margaret was born on January 21, 1938 in Bozeman, MT. She was the beloved daughter of Karl N. and Marie A. Michel.

She married the late Jerome J. Davis on September 18, 1959. They both graduated from Gallatin High School in 1955. Upon graduating from Montana State College in 1959, Jerry entered the Air Force which eventually landed them in New Jersey. After leaving the Air Force as a Captain, he joined American Airlines as a pilot in 1965. They had four children and raised them with positive values, strong work ethics and taught them to treat others with respect.

Margaret and Jerry resided in Willingboro, NJ until he retired in 1997. They then made their way back to Bozeman, MT and built their dream home in Bridger Canyon. They both enjoyed their home until Jerry passed away on October 6, 2011. Jerry was born on December 2, 1936 in Great Falls, MT and was the beloved son on William L. and Hazel K. Davis.

Margaret, in addition to raising their four children, volunteered for numerous organizations throughout her life. She was kind-hearted yet strong-willed in expressing her beliefs. Margaret was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Jerry was also a very generous man in many ways often performing good deeds in his own quiet fashion.

Margaret and Jerry are survived by their children: Lawrence Davis, Debra (Andrew) Hegel, Susan (Steven Eager) Davis and Robert (Jenifer) Davis. They also are survived by grandchildren: Chayse Davis, Matthew and Andrew Hegel; Margaret’s brothers, Donald Michel and Robert (Marybeth) Michel; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. They were predeceased by Jerry’s brother, Gary Davis and his wife Marian; and sister-in-law Patricia Michel.

Private family services will be held for Margaret and Jerry on their beloved Montana property at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice