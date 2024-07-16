Obituary: Marcia Mockel Cox

Marcia Mockel Cox, 81, passed away peacefully in Dallas, TX, her home for many years, on April 27, 2024. She was born and raised in Bozeman, graduated from Bozeman Senior High School in 1960, and attended Montana State University.

Marcia is survived by her daughter Kim (Kevin) Feldkamp, son Scott Cox, husband Pat Sisk, grandchildren Lindsey Decker and Tristan Cox, all of Dallas Texas, sister Linda (Larry) Hughes of Bozeman, and numerous extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Heinie and Barbara Mockel and her son, Chris Cox. A Memorial Service will be held on August 13 at Sunset Hills Cemetery at 10:00 A.M.

