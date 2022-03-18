Obituary: Marcelle Shyne

Marcelle Shyne, 63, of Bozeman passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. She was born in Bozeman to Michaela Shyne and Norman Shyne on December 7, 1958, the fourth of six children.

Growing up, she attended Emerson, Willson schools, Bozeman Junior, and Senior High Schools. She was an avid swimmer and member of the Bozeman Bees Swim team. She enjoyed the family’s stock car racing mostly at the Hub of the Valley Racetrack in Belgrade and drove in powderpuff races in the stock cars they built. She also loved to ski.

After graduating from high school, Marcelle moved to Laguna Beach, California and worked in manufacturing. She later returned to Bozeman to attend Montana State University and graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration.

She met Kirk “Bones” Gooddale in 1992 and the rest would become history.

Her charisma and smarts took her far in a career that included work in real estate appraisals, processing wild game for Happel’s Meats, electronic assembly for Video Lottery Consultants (VLC), Quantel-Laser, and Neuralynx. In her free time, she adored playing with and raising animals, especially cats. She loved baby lambs and thought them to be the most beautiful thing in the world. She also enjoyed playing pool. Marcelle was the Woman’s City League Champion one of the years she played league pool. She also enjoyed camping with family and friends in the great outdoors.

She was a loving wife, sister, daughter, and friend to many. She had a beautiful smile, infectious laugh, and the most beautiful blue eyes one has ever looked into.

Marcelle was preceded in death by her father, Norman A. Shyne. She is survived by her loving husband, Kirk “Bones” Gooddale; mother, Michaela Shyne-Kalsow; sisters, Susan (Kirk Dawson) Shyne and Karen (Gary Bolstad) Shyne; and brothers, Dan (Vicki) Shyne, Mark (Angela Schaner) Shyne, and John (Sandra Wegner) Shyne.

Marcelle will also be missed by her stepdaughters, Lynette (Randy) Richardson and Eilene (Dusty) Hagen, three step grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eagles Club, 316 East Main St., Bozeman, MT 59715 on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 1 P.M. until 4 P.M.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com