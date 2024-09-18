Obituary: Madison Montgomery-Lukenbill

In the early hours of the morning, on September 15th, 2024, our sweet Madi was tragically taken from us in a car accident, leaving a giant hole in the hearts of the community and her family.

Madison Leigh Montgomery-Lukenbill was born to Rileigh Montgomery and Zach Lukenbill on August 9th, 2006, in Helena, MT. In true Madi fashion, she came into this world with a bang. From that moment on, all who had the privilege of knowing her, loved her. She would light up your day with a quick wit, a beautiful song, or a booty shaking dance. There was never a quiet car ride with Madi. She would sing along at the top of her lungs with every song, and knew every word to Rap God by Eminem, which she would frequently rub in her dad’s face. Her mom and stepdad would remind her that if she wants to shower at midnight, to not sing so loudly and wake up the baby. Of course, it still brought a smile to their faces.

She was confirmed in the Catholic Church on April 15th, 2016, at St. Leo’s in Lewistown, MT. She loved the Lord, and leaned on Him during her times of need.

Madison was a member of the Belgrade High School Choir, which brought her so much joy and comfort during some very difficult times she faced. We will forever miss that sweet, sweet voice.

From a young age, Madison loved to put on a good show. Acting was a passion of Madi’s, and eventually she landed the role of the Wicked Witch of the West in Belgrade High School’s production of The Wizard of Oz. Madi was made for that role, and her killer cackle was something from the movies.

She graduated from Belgrade High School in June of this year, and was attending the University of Montana-Western as a theater major at the time of her death.

Another passion of our girl’s was cheerleading. Madi cheered for BHS, and was on the squad at UM-Western. We were so darn proud of her and her accomplishments with cheer. The camaraderie she had with her teammates, and her dormmate Tegan at Western got her through the long nights of missing her beloved mama.

A true friend accepts who you are, but also helps you become who you should be. Aryanna, Haedyn, Kiersten, Haley, Ben, and Liv, and many many more, the friendship and comfort you all provided to Madi was unwavering. Know that she loved you like family, and cherished every moment she spent with you.

Madi was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Bob Montgomery; great-great grandparents, Annie and Clifton Lund; and by her best friend and great-grandmother, Donna (Nonna) Fritz. We take great comfort in knowing that Nonna and Madi are eating baked potatoes together in Heaven.

She is survived by her loving parents, mother and stepfather, Rileigh and Jared Bennett; father and stepmother, Zach and Jessica Lukenbill; three younger siblings, Sawyer Lukenbill (10), and Oliver (6) & Bexleigh (10mos.) Bennett. Grandparents, Shannon & Joe Dewey, Gary & Susan Tilleman, Barry Bennett, Tammi & Curtice Thompson, David Lukenbill & Lisa McLane, and David & Debbie Klein. And Great-grandmother, Karen Lund. Along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends, and special cousin Tatiyana Thompson.

She also leaves behind her Uncle Gabe, who wasn’t just an uncle, but a brother, a best friend, a confidant and safe space. The bond they shared will never be broken and will always be cherished.

Our family would like to give a huge grateful thank you to the University of Montana-Western, and especially the cheerleading team for their thoughtfulness and beautiful words. They will be having a memorial for Madison on October 12th at the Bulldogs football game for anyone who is able to attend.

Madi moo, we love you. We are so devastated by your loss and will miss you and cherish your memory for the rest of our lives. It’s not goodbye, only see you later. Keep our seats warm for us, baby girl.

A Memorial Service will be held at The Commons on Tuesday, September 24th at 4 P.M.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

