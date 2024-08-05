Obituary: Madeleine Michele Grant

Madeleine Michele Grant, a resilient and accomplished woman with a passion for both business and adventure, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2024.

Michele was born on January 6,1953, in Billings, Montana, to Henry and Madeleine Fabritz. Her journey led her across several states, including Wyoming, Iowa, and Arizona, before making her way back to Montana where she proudly called home. She pursued education in various fields, from high school to trade school to real estate studies to online computer courses, reflecting her insatiable curiosity and thirst for knowledge.

Michele met the love of her life, Jerry Grant, and they were married on June 4, 2016 and shared eight wonderful years together.

Throughout her diverse career, Michele delved into the realms of IT consultancy, small business ownership, real estate, data entry, and even writing. Her entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to excellence shone brightly in each endeavor she undertook.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Michele found joy in an array of hobbies and interests, from cooking and fishing to exploring nature and traveling. She approached every aspect of life with a sense of adventure and an unwavering optimism, always determined to make the best out of every situation.

Madeleine was preceded in death by her parents.

Michele is survived by her beloved husband, Jerry L. Grant; as well as her sisters, Jeanne Christine Lingren, Kay Leigh Fabritz; and brothers, Scott Fabritz and Kevin Fabritz.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

