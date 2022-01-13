Obituary: Lyle Eugene Andersen

Lyle Eugene Andersen, 86, died on January 2, 2022, in Bozeman, Montana after a long but graceful struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Lyle was born December 14, 1935, in Marshall, Minnesota to May and Lars Andersen. He grew up in Irene, South Dakota where he excelled at baseball and basketball. He received his degree from Augustana College in 1958. Lyle met Margaret “Chris” Andersen in September of 1961 and they were married nine months later on June 6. They spent nearly 60 years together.

Lyle taught middle school and high school mathematics in Iowa and South Dakota before earning a master’s degree from the University of North Dakota and a doctoral degree from the University of Denver. He was a professor at Augustana College until 1984 when he joined the Department of Mathematical Sciences at MSU-Bozeman. Lyle was active in the mathematics education community around the state and region, and he retired from MSU in 2002. Lyle enjoyed fishing in lakes and rivers across the west and was an avid outdoorsman.

Lyle was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. Together, Lyle and Chris made many happy memories in their home south of Bozeman—maintaining an enormous garden overflowing with raspberries, vegetables, and flowers which they generously shared with family and friends. Lyle was often found with Chris walking on the nature trail, hiking around Bozeman, and traveling in the US and abroad. He patiently taught each of his grandchildren to appreciate the joys and subtleties of mathematics, games, and fishing.

Lyle loved his family very much and was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Leon Andersen, Marilyn (Ozzie) Liaboe, and Eleanor Simonsen.

Lyle is survived by his wife, Chris; their children, Beth (Allen) Andersen-Fillson, Kristen (Neil) Westesen, Paul (Laura) Andersen, and Chad (Heather Morrone) Andersen; grandchildren, Ben Westesen, Erik Porada, Zander Westesen, Noah Andersen, Ian Porada, Henry Westesen, Hanne Andersen, Nate Porada, Maria Thompson, and Adi Andersen; brother-in-law, Russ Simonsen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The outpouring of community support and sympathy has been greatly appreciated. A private family service has already taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bozeman Food Bank or a charity of your choice.

