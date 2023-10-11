Obituary: Louise Zdilla

Louise Essey Zdilla, 96, of Big Sky, Montana died peacefully on October 8, 2023 at the Big Sky Medical Center in Big Sky. She was loved everywhere she went, especially for her generous heart and unconditional love.

Louise is survived by her son, Father Val Zdilla of Big Sky; a daughter, Adrienne (Jim) Galvin of Oro Valley, AZ; her granddaughter, Desiree (Matt) Durka, and great-granddaughter, Brynlee of Monongahela, PA; and many nieces and nephews.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 20 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Rosary Parish in Bozeman with a luncheon following the Mass. Final services and burial will take place on November 3 in Pennsylvania in her own Orthodox Christian faith.

In lieu of flowers, Louise would want donation contributions to St Anthony the Great Orthodox Church, 66 Saint Anthony Way, Bozeman, MT 59718, or Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, PO Box 11390, Bozeman, MT 59719.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]