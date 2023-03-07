Obituary: Louise Ruth Lifka

Louise Ruth Lifka, age 89, passed away February 11, 2023 in Bozeman, MT after a brief illness. She was born on December 11, 1933 in Chicago, IL. She attended school in Chicago and later worked at Swift Company where she met her soon-to-be husband, Tom Lifka.

Louise and Tom were married November 7, 1953 in Chicago and later moved to Cinnaminson, New Jersey where they started their family. Having four daughters in five years kept Louise busy. She was active in choir at her church and always busy assisting her daughters with all of their activities.

Louise and Tom had a great life traveling. Yearly ski trips to Vail, CO, many days at the Jersey shore, and golfing and parties with great friends at Riverton Country Club in Riverton, NJ.

Louise and Tom retired to Prescott, AZ and enjoyed living the western life they both loved. After Tom passed in 2004 Louise moved to Galloway, NJ where she spent 10 years and had many friends. More recently, she moved to Bozeman to be closer to family.

Louise was always sweet, kind, and happy. She wanted to help others and was a friend to many in all the places she lived.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, and grandson, Dylan. She is survived by her four daughters, Catherine (Bill) Neil of Grand Junction, CO, Susan (John) Kirkland of Spokane, WA, Elizabeth (Paul) Cheshul of Galloway, NJ and Nancy (Pete) Astrup of Bozeman, MT, along with nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

We wish to thank the wonderful staff at Highgate Senior Living in Bozeman who made the last year so wonderful for Mom and for the wonderful care from Stillwater Hospice who assisted in her final months. We are so thankful to you all.

Private family burial will be in Bozeman at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]