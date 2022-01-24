Obituary: Louise Deanna Justice Smith

Heaven gained a beautiful lady when Louise Deanna Justice Smith passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Louise attended Bozeman High School where she participated in the rifle club.

Louise met the love of her life, Spencer, while working at Owenhouse Hardware in Bozeman, MT. She and Spencer were married on December 27, 1964, having a beautiful Christmas wedding.

They then made their home on the Smith Ranch in Central Park, MT, where they raised three daughters. On the ranch Louise cooked remarkable meals for her family and hired men, ran farm equipment, and cared for livestock.

She also loved to garden and would can the bounty. Rhubarb, peas, carrots, potatoes, and asparagus were among the produce.

Louise was involved in various community activities including the Central Park Home Extension, served as an election judge for many years, and bowled in a league.

But most important to Louise were her church activities. She loved Jesus with a passion that is difficult to overstate. She spread her love of Jesus by teaching at Vacation Bible School and serving as church secretary. At any given time, Louise could be found reading her Bible, completing Bible studies, or singing praise songs to Jesus.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Justice; mother, Maye Justice; sister, Shirley; mother-in-law, Eva; and sister-in-law, Jane.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Spencer; daughters, Stacey (Austin) Carter, Cheryl (George) Thacker, Julie (Mike) Herbst; grandsons, Ethan (Reese) Darcy; Travis Darcy; granddaughter, McKenzie Basher; grandson, Austin R. Carter; great-granddaughter, Grace Darcy; great-grandson, Remi Darcy; nephews, Kevin Keyes, Kraig Keyes, Karl Keyes, David Baldwin, Bob Baldwin, Tom Baldwin; and niece, Lori King.

In addition, our gratitude is extended to the wonderful, caring nursing, and professional staff at Park Haven Assisted Living.

Visitation hours will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Dry Creek Bible Church with interment to follow at Meadow View Cemetery in Manhattan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dry Creek Bible Church Building Fund, Belgrade Montana.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]