Obituary: Louis Kwall

With great sadness, we announce the death of Louis Kwall of Big Sky, Montana, Clearwater, Florida, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 2, 2024, at the age of 81, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving wife Jean and family. Lou will be remembered for his deep love for Jean, his devotion to his family and friends, and his unwavering commitment to the community.

According to Lou, he had the best life.

Lou said he had the best parents. He was born on February 15, 1943, in Pittsburgh to Shirley and Sidney Kwall.

Lou said he had the best wife. He met Jean when he was in Law School at the University of Florida, after having graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. Lou and Jean married in 1967. They had nothing when they started but together they built a wonderful life. Lou loved Jean. He loved her so much. She was his world. He loved her with all of his being. And Jean loved Lou just as much.

Lou said he had the best family. He was very close with his Uncle Jack and Aunt Andy, their children, Lou (Amy), Stacy (Will Carpenter), the late Ellen (Gregg Kander), and their children and grandchildren. He so enjoyed spending time with them and his other cousins. Although an only child, he was Uncle Lou to many, including his Godson, Ryan (Lynda) Barack and their children and Camryn Cummings.

Lou said he had the best friends. Lou was a devoted and caring friend, known for his wit, wisdom, integrity, and generous spirit. His friends and family enjoyed his frequent phone calls to check in on them and discuss the events of the day.

In recent years, Lou and his beloved wife Jean enjoyed living in Big Sky surrounded by close friends, breathtaking scenery, wildlife, and cool temperatures. He loved learning about and traveling through the Mountain West, hiking, and visiting with friends.

Lou had college friends; he had lawyer friends; he had Montana friends; he had friends! Friends who he cared deeply for and who cared deeply for him. His last words were asking friends to share a meal with him.

Lou was a “Pittsburgh Guy,” and some of his happiest times were sitting at Steeler games, especially when they won. He had a group of childhood friends from the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh, “the 49ers,” with whom he maintained lifelong friendships that included spending beautiful summer days in Chautauqua, New York.

Lou said he had the best career. He had a distinguished legal career and was a cornerstone of the Clearwater legal community. Some of Lou’s happiest working years were when he shared office space with Jean so they were able to have lunches together and bring their dog to the office. He served on the Board of Governors of The Florida Bar, as President of the Clearwater Bar Association, held leadership roles on various commissions, and received numerous achievements and accolades, including the Clearwater Bar’s Ralph Richards Award to recognize his extraordinary sense of care, dedication, concern, and service to both the legal profession and the community at large. Lou’s practice focused on “helping real people with real problems” in criminal defense, personal injury, and civil rights. His law partners Raymond Gross, Gregory Showers, Sherwood Coleman, Ryan Barack, and Michelle Nadeau were true partners who loved Lou and whom he loved.

An active member of Temple Ahavat Shalom in Palm Harbor, Florida, Lou also served as its President and was instrumental in raising funds to build the sanctuary. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Jewish Federation of Florida’s Gulf Coast. He provided countless hours of pro bono legal services and would always take the call to help someone in need.

Interment will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 4 at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman, Montana. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 P.M. at the Big Sky Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held in Clearwater in the near future.

The family suggests planting a tree somewhere or a memorial to Eagle Mount in Montana, eaglemount.org, or Personal Enrichment Through Mental Health Services in Florida, pemhs.org, in Lou's honor, continuing his legacy of generosity and service.

His memory will be a blessing to all who knew him.

