Obituary: Lorna Ann (Dunbar) McCormick

Lorna Ann (Dunbar) McCormick

Lorna Ann (Dunbar) McCormick, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2025 in Bozeman, Montana—the same city where she was born on January 21, 1937. Her life was a full and vibrant journey rooted in family, community, and a deep appreciation for the simple joys of everyday living.

Lorna was the daughter of Byron Dunbar and Georgette (Walsh) Dunbar, an early pioneer family in the Three Forks area. Her grandfather built the first home in Gallatin Valley there in the Three Forks area. She grew up there alongside her brother Pete Dunbar, with whom she shared many early memories. Throughout her life, Lorna remained deeply connected to her hometown and its surrounding communities.

A devoted mother and grandmother, Lorna found great joy in spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is lovingly remembered by her son, Tom (Connie) of Manhattan, Montana; daughter, Teri (John) of Los Lunas, New Mexico; son, Paul (Shelley) of Ellenton, Florida; and daughter, Cari (Mike, deceased) of Kenai, Alaska. Lorna’s legacy continues through her nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, each of whom brought immense pride and happiness into her life.

Lorna had a zest for life that was reflected in the many ways she gave back to others. She volunteered for numerous organizations over the years, always eager to lend a hand or offer support where it was needed most. Whether serving as a den mother for Scouts, leading Brownie troops, chaperoning team sports events, or transporting young athletes to games and practices, Lorna was a constant presence in the lives of many children beyond her own family. Her famous chocolate chip cookies were often part of these gatherings—baked with love and shared generously.

She also enjoyed traveling by car on road trips that allowed her to explore new places while creating lasting memories with those she loved. A spirited card player, Lorna relished friendly competition around the table with friends and family alike. Watching sports—especially when cheering on teams connected to her children or grandchildren and the MSU Bobcats —was another favorite pastime that brought excitement and connection.

Lorna’s warmth extended far beyond her immediate circle. Her volunteerism touched countless lives. She approached every role she took on with dedication and heart—from organizing community events to supporting local causes—and left an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to know her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Pete Dunbar and his wife, Margie; and son-in-law, Mike of Kenai, Alaska.

Lorna’s life will be honored with a graveside service at a later date.

Her memory will live on through the stories shared around kitchen tables, the laughter echoing from family gatherings, and the enduring impact of a life well-lived in service to others. May her memory bring comfort to those who knew her.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the Three Forks Headwaters Heritage Museum, 202 S. Main, Three Forks, MT 59752, the Bozeman Public Library, 626 E. Main St., Bozeman, MT 59715, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]