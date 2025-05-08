Obituary: Lorinda “Lorie” Marie Ross

Lorinda “Lorie” Marie Ross passed away Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Lorinda Marie Ross was born to Paul and Patricia Doede on May 10, 1951, and was raised with three siblings on an apple orchard beside Lake Chelan, Washington. Summer days of orchard work, swimming, and family dinners shaped her work ethic and love of family.

Lorie began her career as a candy striper at the community hospital in Chelan and ended as a nurse practitioner in Bozeman, Montana, with stops along the way in California and Alaska. She cared for patients, family, and friends for over 50 years and was exceptional in her knowledge, compassion, and unassuming way.

Lorie was a loving daughter, wonderful sister, and special aunt who loved her family fiercely and was always quick with a word of encouragement and unhurried with a great big hug.

At age 63, Lorie married a long-time friend and widower, Rockford (Rocky) Ross, and entered a new phase of life. She became a wife, stepmother, and grandmother and embraced her new roles wholeheartedly. She and Rocky always had an open door and loved to host and feed friends and relatives. Lorie loved to bake, especially bread made with her sourdough starter, who she called “Herman.”

With quiet courage, Lorie endured a 30-year battle with cancer. Although we will all miss her terribly, her lifelong unwavering faith in the eternal inspires hope for us all. She truly cared about people and souls and was selfless in how she lived. It was a blessing to have Lorie in our lives.

These few words can’t possibly contain the expansiveness of Lorie: who she was, what she means to all of us, and the depth of her relationship with the divine. We will keep Lorie in our hearts and carry her spirit with us always.

Lorinda is survived by her husband, Rocky; their children, Jason (Nicole), Heidi, Jennifer (Adam Raspler); and grandchildren, Ruby and Adeline. She is also survived by her mother, Patty Doede; siblings, Terry (Carol) Doede, Dick (Vicki) Doede, Diane (Darren) Williams; nephews, Kermit (Sheena) Doede, Nolan (Amber) Doede; and nieces, Lacey (Darren) Schulz, and Alyson (Dylan) McGuire. Great nieces and nephew are Gracie, Grant, Halle Schulz, Aubrey Doede, and Quinn Doede. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Doede.

A Viewing will be held Friday, May 16th, from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Another Viewing will take place Saturday, May 17th from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. at Manhattan High School directly followed by the Funeral Service at 2:00 P.M. with time to visit after. Interment will take place in Chelan, WA.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

