Obituary: Lois Scent Short

Lois Scent Short (1943-2022) passed away in Bozeman, MT on Sunday, February 20, 2022, after a brief illness. Lois was born in Dayton, KY, the youngest child of Charles Richard and Esther Williams Scent. She graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, KY, which is where she met and married her husband, Dwight.

They lived in Louisville, KY, Winston-Salem, NC and Gaithersburg, MD while Dwight was in medical school and training and served in the U.S. Navy. They returned to the Louisville, KY area where they lived until Dwight retired, and then they relocated to Bozeman, MT over twenty years ago.

Their travels took them across North America and to Europe, South America, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

She was fiercely proud of and loved her family, and she was a loyal and generous friend to many. She loved attending her grandsons’ soccer games and concerts, watching University of Kentucky basketball, fly fishing with family and friends, reading, working jigsaw puzzles and solving word games of all kinds (a passion she passed on to her grandsons).

Lois is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Dwight Short; daughter, Kimberly Short Kirk, her husband Ben and their sons, Bryan and Evan of Charlotte, NC; and daughter, Meredith Short and her partner, Johnny Martin of Edinburgh, Scotland. Also surviving her are her brothers-in-law, Michael Short, Barry Short, and Gary Short (Sherri); and her nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard Kenneth Scent; and her sister, Sara Katherine Scent.

The family will receive friends from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the Riverside Country Club in Bozeman, MT. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered in memory of Lois to the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, P.O. Box 7021, Bozeman, MT 59771 or Run Dog Run, P.O. Box 11508, Bozeman, MT 59719.

Interment of Lois’s ashes in Richmond, KY is planned for early summer.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]