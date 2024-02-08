Obituary: Lois Ruth Elvers

Lois Ruth Elvers, of Bozeman, MT, went to be with her heavenly Father on January 30, 2024. She was born on August 3, 1968, in Billings, MT, to the late Louis and Eunice Elvers.

Lois attended Boulder Elementary and Helena Middle School before graduating from Helena High School in 1987.

As a long-time Reach client in Bozeman, Lois worked at the Reach workshop in addition to various jobs in the community. She was known as a hard worker. For many years she lived independently in her own apartment with support from Reach. In 2019 she moved to the Valley Creek group home with Reach.

Lois was a long-time participant in Eagle Mount snow shoeing and Special Olympics basketball, bowling, and swimming. She was also a huge Bobcat fan.

Music, watching movies, coloring, word puzzles and outings with friends were some of Lois’ favorite activities. She loved being surrounded by people, and the people around her soon became dear friends. She fervently supported her friends and saw them as family.

Lois was a kind-hearted individual with a great sense of humor. She was a spirited woman with a lot of spunk. Lois was filled with an abundance of love and thankfulness and shared it generously with all those around her. Her love of the Lord was also evident. She knew she was a child of God by faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Tim Elvers. She is survived by her sisters, Michalann (Gary) Jares and Carolyn (Chris) Wareham, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Lois will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Many thanks to the Reach staff and clients and Pastor Sam Grayl who visited, shared memories, and brought cards and gifts to the hospital. Thanks also to the staff at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital who Lois loved and appreciated so much in the time she was there.

A funeral service will be held at First Lutheran Church on Feb. 2, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with a lunch following. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Helena, MT. Memorials can be made to Reach or First Lutheran Church.