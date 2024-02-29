Obituary: Lois Ringo

Lois Miriam Jacobsen Ringo, age 102, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2024, in Bozeman, MT. She was born on May 26, 1921, in Irvington, NE to parents Emil and Anna Jacobsen. Her mother was hoping for a brown-haired, brown-eyed girl named Lois Miriam and her wish was granted. Lois was the eldest of six children and had a happy childhood growing up on the family farm.

After graduating from Irvington High School, she spent a year working as a nanny and went on to attend Dana College in Blair, NE. She eventually became a teacher in a one-room schoolhouse for several years. Lois met her future husband, Earl, at the local roller-skating rink. They were married on May 5, 1945, and honeymooned in Chicago. Earl’s career led them to live in Omaha and Hastings, NE. They then moved to Minneapolis, MN so Earl could pursue his doctorate in education at the University of Minnesota. During this time, they had six children. As Earl’s career progressed, Lois was a stay-at-home mom to their children. After receiving his doctorate, the family moved to Bozeman, MT where Earl was the Dean of the College of Education until becoming ill in 1979.

Lois embarked on a second career after Earl’s passing in 1983, working as the desk clerk at Hapner and Langford Hall at Montana State University. She was well loved by all the students.

Lois’ artistic talents were expressed through her hobbies which included sewing, knitting, smocking, painting, flower arranging, and gardening. She also found great pleasure in reading, working crossword puzzles, and exploring the world through travel.

Lois had a strong faith and was a longtime member of Pilgrim Congregational Church. She was proud of her Danish heritage and a member of the Danish Sisterhood of America.

She is survived by her sister, Gertrude Johansen, and brother, Lawrence Jacobsen, both of Omaha, NE; children, Kristin (Daniel) Duffy, Thomas (Linda) Ringo, Malinda (David Selleck) Ringo, Suzanne (Donald) Becker, and Karin (Michael) Maroney; her grandchildren, Daniel (Gina) Sanders, Anna (Rusty LaRoche) Sanders, Bradley (Jodi) Duffy, Thomas Duffy, Amber Duffy, Luc Ringo, Cameron Ringo, Riley (Amanda Hunter) Selleck, Erin (Charles) Keyes, August (Erica) Lambers, Kristin (Steven) Costle, Matthias (Kate) Becker, Leah Becker, Brittany (Lewis) Dobie, Keely Maroney, and Kimberlyn Maroney; and granddaughter-in-law, April Lambers. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Brycen and Leila Sanders, Sydney, Skylar, Savannah, Brennan and Bailey Duffy, Suzy, Seraphina and Jack Selleck, August and Beatrice Lambers, Noah and Natalie Lambers, Micah, Theodore, Adeline, Lila and Oliver Costle, and Owen Dobie.

Lois was preceded in death by her spouse, Earl Nolting Ringo; her parents, Emil and Anna Jacobsen; her siblings, Robert Jacobsen, Susan Jensen, and Doris Norgard; her daughter, Karalee Mulkey; and her grandson, David Lambers.

The family would like to thank Birchwood Assisted Living for their exceptional and compassionate care of Lois, as well as Enhabit Hospice.

In remembrance of Lois’ life, contributions may be made to the Earl and Lois Ringo Scholarship Fund, MSU Alumni Foundation, 1501 S. 11th Ave., Bozeman, MT 59715.

Visitation will be at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service on Monday, March 4 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. The Memorial Service will be Tuesday, March 5 at 1:00 P.M. at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Bozeman. The service can be viewed live at: https://youtube.com/live/d8_U1GoB-c8?feature=share [youtube.com]

