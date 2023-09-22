Obituary: Lois Olive Heetderks

Lois Olive Sward Heetderks was born on March 4, 1932, the daughter of Ella Olive Aaberg Sward and Arthur Louis Sward in Loon Lake, Minnesota. She died in Belgrade, Montana on September 18, 2023 at the age of 91.

Lois spent her childhood in northern Minnesota and Centralia, Washington, before moving to live with her aunt and uncle, Art and Ida Sandberg, in Minneapolis for her teen years. Lois married John Heetderks in Minneapolis shortly after her 21st birthday. They moved to Bozeman two years later. The Bozeman area was her home for the rest of her life.

Lois’s love for Jesus and knowledge of God’s presence with her were constant throughout her life. She cherished these words from Isaiah 43: “Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name; You are Mine.”

The love of Jesus spilled out through Lois to her family and to countless people who were blessed by her warmth, wisdom, good humor, hospitality, care, and unconditional love. She lived a long and active life, and she was ready when the Lord called her home.

Lois was preceded in death by her brother, Warren Sward; her husband of 65 years, Dr. B. John Heetderks; her son, James Heetderks; an infant son, Warren James Heetderks, who died shortly after his birth; and also her faithful and beloved dog, Burley.

She is survived by four children, Mary Council (Lem), Karen Strong (Greg), Thomas Heetderks (Julie), and Nancy Linn (Ed). She also has 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, Christina Nacos (Matt Quinn and her sons, Caleb and Joshua), John Nacos (and son, Charlie), David Council (Elyse McDonald), Kathryn Strong Stadt (Ryan and daughter, Sophie), Rachel Roberson (Kendal and daughters, Alliana and Aletheia), Karen Wardrip (Nathan and children, Isaac, Aimi, Aliyah, Anika), Josiah Heetderks, Tiffany Pope (Ben and son Zadok), Matthew Linn, Patrick Linn (Annē and children, Jasper and Britta), Emily Benincasa (Dom), Nathan Heetderks, and Madison Heetderks (Lester Suci).

Lois is profoundly loved and will be deeply missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 14 at Grace Bible Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gallatin County Love INC, PO Box 7117, Bozeman MT 59771.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]