Obituary: Lois Frankie Braham

Lois Frankie Braham passed away at The Springs on Sunday evening, January 15th, 2023, at the age of 84 years old. She was born on March 27th, 1938 in Athens, Tennessee, to Frank and Ivena Smith, and grew up in Anaconda, MT. She had an older brother, Randy. She graduated Anaconda High School and met and married Maurice Braham in Butte, Montana on April 28th, 1957. Her husband Maury served 4 years in the Navy prior to their marriage, and they moved to Sacramento, California to attend the California Highway Patrol Academy. Together, they had two children, Steve, born in 1959, and Jill in 1963. Maury served as a Sergeant in the Santa Clarita Highway Patrol Office until his untimely death on December 5th, 1985. He had served 24 years on the force. Lois never remarried.

During their marriage, Lois worked at Holiday Hardware, and then worked as a Pharmacy Technician at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Panorama City for approx. 20 years. Afterwards, she worked at her daughter’s medical office for approx. 5+ years.

Lois’ lifetime passion was to travel, and she traveled extensively in the years after her husband’s death. Some of her travels included Europe, India, Egypt, Israel, and South America. She also loved to shop for outfits and shoes, as well as dining out. Lois was a very social person and loved to make new friends. She loved socializing and spending time with friends. Christmas and birthday cards were always important to her. She moved back to her beloved Montana permanently in 2004, residing in the Four Corners/Bozeman area.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Maury; and her older brother, Randy. She is survived by her son, Steve Braham (Paula) and their two daughters Sophia and Gabriella; and her daughter, Dr. Jill Hunziker (John).

Per her wishes, no funeral service will be held, and comments can be posted at the Dokken-Nelson website.

