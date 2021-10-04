Obituary: Linda Mae Tenney

Linda Mae Tenney, 74, of Belgrade passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was born October 21, 1946, in Kansas City, Missouri to Ellsworth and Eunice (Stimson) Dale.

She grew up around Long Beach, California, graduating from Brethren High School in Paramount. She met Stanley Preston Tenney and the couple was married on November 21, 1964, in Long Beach. In 1971, they moved to Montana, where Linda worked for the Belgrade Post Office for 17 years, and then for Bridger Biomed.

Linda was highly involved with Belgrade Baptist Church, serving as pianist, youth leader, Sunday School teacher, and AWANA leader over the years. She enjoyed taking groups of church kids to California and on Prom Alternative trips.

She loved to travel, and above all else, loved her family and grandkids.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Ellsworth and Eunice Dale, and by her sister, Bonnie Dale.

Survivors include her husband, Stanley Tenney; daughter, Heather (Luis) Higgie; sons, Scott (Stacy) Tenney and Greg Tenney (Jorunn Reinhardtsen); nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren (with a sixth on the way); and brother, Edward (Annette) Dale.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 5, at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]