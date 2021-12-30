Obituary: Linda Knodel Albert

The Handmaiden of God, Linda Knodel Albert, entered peacefully into the kingdom of Heaven on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, surrounded by her loving family and priest. A dedicated wife, mother, homemaker, and confidant to her husband, family and friends, Linda will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed.

Born to Frank and Clara Dennis Knodel in Hardin, MT on June 27, 1954, Linda was raised helping her family run a local café, thus beginning her lifelong love of cooking, canning, and amazing baking that blessed many children as well as adults. The valedictorian of her Hardin High School

class, Linda went on to attend the University of Colorado as a pre-med student. In 1979 she married David M. Albert of Belgrade, MT and they enjoyed 42 happy years together, living in Butte and Belgrade. They raised two children, Christian and Amy, and many beloved Pomeranians.

Linda lived a life of faith, and she and David were instrumental in growing the Eastern Orthodox Church in Billings and Belgrade, and were among the founders of St. Anthony Orthodox Church in Bozeman. Linda was a skilled needleworker and seamstress, sewing liturgical linens, as well as making candles and singing in the choir there. An avid reader, Linda was interesting, fun, and witty. Her wide-ranging knowledge extended from poetry to entomology. She was also active in the protection and rehabilitation of countless dogs. There wasn’t a project or craft Linda

couldn’t tackle and do well.

Linda is survived by her husband, David; children, Amy and Christian; grandson, Isaac; brother and sister, Kathy and Robert Clements; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister and brother, Elizabeth and Bill Clements.

Linda’s funeral will be held at 9:00 A.M. on January 3, 2022, at St. Anthony Orthodox Church in Bozeman, followed by a burial.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]