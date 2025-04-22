Obituary: Linda J. Rivers

Linda J. Rivers passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 13, 2025. The daughter of Joseph and Julia Rolla, she was born on June 17, 1947, in Ware, Massachusetts, where she lived until she moved out to Bozeman, Montana 10 years ago to be closer to her family.

Linda enjoyed bingo, talking with friends, but nothing more than just hanging out with her grandkids. You could find her at the kids' ballfield and hockey rink, any chance she could.

She leaves behind her brother, Robert Rolla of Ware; husband of 57 years, Ron Rivers; sons and daughter-in-law, James, Virginia, Michael; and grandkids, Nevada, Joseph, and Muriel. She also leaves behind her lifelong friend of 72 years, Jeri Vadnais.

Services will be announced by the family at a future date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

