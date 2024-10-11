Obituary: Linda Chamberlin

Linda Lee (Woodcock) Chamberlin, 63, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on October 5, 2024, at her home in Bozeman, MT after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born on December 20, 1960, in La Mesa, CA.

Linda grew up in San Diego and graduated from a Christian high school in 1979 before marrying her high school sweetheart, Randy Chamberlin, on May 8, 1982. They started a family in 1985 with the birth of their son, Matthew, and moved to Bozeman in 1992 after their fourth child, Katelynn, was born.

Linda’s primary focus in life was her family—both immediate and extended. She was always present and involved in her kids’ activities and their schools. Linda made the most of every opportunity to share and connect her family with her parents and sisters and their families—whether it was at home hosting holiday dinners, spending time on the lake or at the Dunes, or watching whatever sporting event was on the agenda for the day. What she was doing was always secondary to who she was with.

Linda managed the finances of several successful family business ventures—her knack for numbers was unmatched. Through the years she worked alongside Randy to launch and grow multiple businesses, and together they used these businesses to honor the Lord through the giving of their time and resources.

Linda valued her relationships deeply, making everyone feel special and loved. Everyone she was with was important to her—and if you were blessed to spend time with her she was always engaged, never distracted. She loved traveling with Randy, playing poker, enjoying lunch with her lady friends, being involved with PEO, and actively living out her faith in the church and with the Gideons.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, Randy; her children, Matthew (Nichole), Joshua (Kathryn), Dan, and Katelynn; grandchildren, Wyatt, Brielle, Silas, Titus, Lyla, Myra, Baylen, Emery, Kasen, and Weston; as well as her sisters, Debbie (Dave) Nelson, Suzie (Tom) Barbour, and Judy (Phil) Hertel. She is now reunited with her parents, Bill and Patsy Woodcock, in the arms of the Lord.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Bible Church on Saturday, October 19 at 11:00 A.M., followed by a reception.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Linda’s name may be made to Gideons International (gideons.org/donate).

Linda had the Joy of the Lord, and it showed in her smile. She is now with Lord whom she loves, but leaves behind a gaping hole in our hearts and lives.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

