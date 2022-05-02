Obituary: Lila Johnson

Lila Alberta Johnson passed away on April 2, 2022, at the age of 99.

She was born in Brazil, Indiana on January 30, 1923, but was raised in Alberta, Canada. She lived there until she was 15, going to school there through the 9th grade and then graduating from Cut Bank High School in 1941. Her mother and father were Grace and Orville Campbell.

She was a member of the Cut Bank Assembly of God Church and loved the Lord Jesus Christ. She also did the cleaning of the church and was the custodian for 34 years.

She married the love of her life, Iver Johnson, in 1944, and he passed away in 1979.

Lila worked for 35 years as a waitress, the last one was for Olive Burgin and she was at Burgin’s Café for 20 years.

Lila loved to play the piano, her birthday club, Red Hat Society, and the McDonald’s coffee group, and going to all the activities of the grandchildren. She also loved to be with the many friends that she had made throughout the years. She also loved to travel to other places and see their customs and cultures, going to Israel, Jordan, Syria, Egypt, Greece, Hawaii, Mexico, and the Caribbean in her lifetime.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Survivors are daughter, Sharon Juel; son, David Johnson; her beautiful grandchildren, Sarah (Sarkis) Micheil, Eli (Crystal) Juel, Bethany (Glenn Ford) Juel, Bobby Juel, Aaron Juel, Daniel (Kate) Johnson, David (Sandra) Johnson, and Joseph (Marissa) Johnson; and great-grandchildren Andre, Olivia, Heidi, Addie Rose, Zayin, Zoe, Zyler, Zianna, Isaac, Emma, Lucy, Daniel, Joshua, and Zacharias.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 1 P.M. at the Lodge Assembly of God, 110 East Main Street, Cut Bank, MT 59427. Interment Crown Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]