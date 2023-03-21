Obituary: Lester Charles Williams

Lester Charles Williams was called home as a result of a tragic accident on February 28, 2023. He was born on October 4, 1953, to Charles Vogel Williams and Roberta Pugh Williams. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle.

Lester was a great judge of character, and if he liked someone, they would be his friend forever. Lester graduated from Three Forks High School and briefly went to work for the Three Forks Bank. Small town life wasn’t for him though, so he left and moved to the San Francisco Bay Area where he was employed by Grainger as a salesman. The family doesn’t know a lot about his career with Grainger, but what we do know is he was never good at following their script, preferring to use his own words instead.

It was while in California that he met his partner and soulmate, Daniel Fernandez. Daniel preceded Lester in death.

He is survived by his father and mother, Charles and Roberta Williams. Also surviving are his sister Linda Blackwell (Rex); his brothers Larry and Lloyd Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved cat, Cee-Cee. A family and friends gathering is planned for June 17, 2023, at his parent’s home at 5545 Buffalo Jump Road outside of Logan, Montana. Time will be set at a later date.

