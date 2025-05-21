Obituary: Leslie Templeton Coles

Leslie Templeton Coles, 65, of Bozeman, MT, passed away peacefully May 19, 2025, after a brief battle with cancer.

Leslie was born on August 29, 1959 in Burley, ID to Alan Templeton and JoAnne Parker Illingworth. She enjoyed life as a child growing up in American Falls, ID.

She married Guy Grant Parry in 1982. They had a daughter (Chelsea) and soon after divorced. She then found and married the love of her life Randy Ray Coles on August 15, 1984. She then gained 2 stepchildren (Troy and Abby) and together they had 2 more beautiful daughters (Darylee and Sarah).

She enjoyed many things during her life including rock hunting, camping, going to Crystal Park, playing with her cats, and spending time with her many grandchildren.

She is survived by her father and stepmother, Alan and Irene Templeton of American Falls, ID; her children, Chelsea (Sean) McCormick of El Paso, TX, Darylee (Hans) Zech of Bozeman, MT and Sarah Coles of Bozeman, MT; her stepchildren, Troy (Afton) Coles of Idaho Falls, ID, and Abby (Josiah) Coles of Idaho Falls, ID; her brother, Bret (Nikki) Templeton of Idaho Falls, ID; her nephew Luke Templeton of Idaho Falls, ID as well 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by many other family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Coles; mother, JoAnne Illingworth, and her in-laws, Derold and Beverly Coles.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Bozeman and Idaho at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com