Obituary: Leone Cunningham

Leone Jeane Cunningham, 76, of Thompson Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on March 1st surrounded by her loving family. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and astounding friend, Leone lived a life of unwavering faith, selfless service, and boundless love for those around her.

Born on April 10, 1948, in Butte, Montana, to Leo Cox and Blanche Williams, Leone’s life was filled with movement, yet her heart always found its way back to Thompson Falls, where she was deeply loved and cherished by family and friends.

A lifelong educator at heart, Leone’s passion for learning led her to Brigham Young University in her early years, but one of her proudest accomplishments was returning to school later in life to earn her education degree from BYU-Idaho at the age of 56, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She dedicated herself to teaching and mentoring young minds, from assisting in elementary schools in American Fork, Utah, to teaching in Paradise, Montana, and later serving in the special education department in Trout Creek, Montana.

Leone’s life was centered around her faith, her family, and her love of service. A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in countless callings, including Seminary Teacher, Primary Teacher, Family Historian, and Genealogy Expert. She found immense joy in teaching, guiding, and lifting others through her love for the gospel. Her favorite calling was being a Seminary Teacher in Thompson Falls, where she not only shared doctrine but also built lasting connections with the youth she loved so dearly.

Her dedication to family history work was more than a calling, it was a passion and a gift she shared with others. She spent countless hours tracing lineage, helping friends and family discover their heritage, and teaching others how to do the same. She was always eager to connect generations, ensuring their stories were remembered and their spirits honored.

Leone’s life was also filled with creativity and generosity. She was an incredible crafter, finding joy in scrapbooking, crocheting, sewing, and quilting. Every stitch, every scrapbook page, every handmade gift was a testament to her love, created not just for the sake of crafting, but as a way to give to those she cared about.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert “Bob” Child Cunningham, whom she married on September 8, 1968. Their love story began in an unexpected way—when her college roommate, who had been dating Bob before he left on his mission, chose to marry someone else. Leone always said it was the best thing that ever happened, because it brought her to the love of her life. Their years together were filled with love, faith, and family, and though Bob passed in 1984, Leone never felt the need to remarry. She knew their eternal bond was unbreakable, and she loved him until her final day. Now, she is reunited with him once more.

Leone is survived by her four devoted sons, each of whom she raised into loving fathers and successful men:

• Robert Cunningham (wife Heather, sons Kyle and Hunter)

• Russell Cunningham (wife Jennifer, children Matthew (wife Kathryn, children Hadley, Charlotte, and Warren), Adam, Andrew (wife Addie), Michael, and Alyssa)

• Richie Cunningham (daughter MacKenzie)

• Randi Cunningham (wife Mandy, children Raven (husband Tavish), Kaelan, and Xaden)

She was also preceded in death by her father Leo and brother Leo. She is also survived by her mother Bee, her sister Lee, and numerous nieces and nephews, who she loved dearly.

Leone spent her life pouring love into others, whether through her faith, her service, her teaching, or the countless acts of kindness she gave so freely. Her presence was a light in the lives of all who knew her, and she leaves behind a legacy of faith, love, and selfless giving.

Her family takes comfort in knowing that she is now at peace, reunited with Bob, and surrounded by those who have gone before her. While she will be deeply missed, her love and example live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her.

Service Information:

A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 P.M Saturday April 12th at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Thompson Falls MT. 110 Golf St, Thompson Falls, MT 59873

www.dokkennelson.com

