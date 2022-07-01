Obituary: Leona Louise Gannaway

Leona Louise Gannaway, 76, of Bozeman passed away June 26, 2022. She was born May 13, 1946 in Lewistown, Montana to John Joseph and Evelyn (Denslow) Steel.

Leona was raised on a ranch outside of Buffalo, Montana and following her marriage, lived on Army bases in South Carolina, Texas, North Dakota, Colorado, Germany, and California. She moved to Gallatin Gateway, Montana in 1986. She worked for several restaurants in and around Bozeman for many years.

She was dedicated to her faith and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was active in the Relief Society and enjoyed teaching Sunday School. She also loved everything related to horses and was a wonderful storyteller.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister, Wilma Carlson.

Survivors include her ex-husband, Clyde A. Martin; daughter, Cheryl L. (Gordon) Robinson; grandchildren, Kacie Robinson Douma and Haleigh Douma; Cassidy Robinson, Caitlyn Hallsten Robinson; and great-grandchild, Xavier Robinson.

A family Graveside Service will be held in Utica, Montana at a later date.

Leona loved her family and was a giving friend. She was always ready to help and was a great listener. She will be missed.

