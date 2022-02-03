Obituary: Lenora Nelson

Lenora Nelson, 98, was born in the spring of 1923 to homesteaders Fred and Martha Trautman in Circle, MT. Lenora spent her childhood on the homestead in the Watkins community southwest of Circle. Later in life, she would tell stories of walking the mile home from the local one-room schoolhouse in the cold of winter and of the hot summer days helping with the haying and harvesting. Lenora later attended school in Brockway, MT and high school at Mt. Ellis Academy in Bozeman, MT and then finished her high school days in Circle in 1940.

Upon graduation, she attended college at Walla Walla College in Washington and received her primary school teaching certificate. With this certificate in hand, Lenora taught in a one-room grade school for several years before marrying local rancher Lyle Nelson of Fort Peck in 1945. Lenora left the Fort Peck area in 1970 for Bozeman, and Bozeman became her home until her recent passing in January of 2022.

Neighbors, friends, and fellow church members knew Lenora as an avid gardener, accomplished cook (noted for her raspberry dessert served at church potlucks), friendly and helpful neighbor, and cheerful volunteer for Meals on Wheels, an activity she enthusiastically kept doing into her nineties. Above all, Lenora was a much-beloved aunt to nieces and nephews whose lives greatly benefitted from her encouragement and support.

Lenora was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Velma Olson and Lillian Troutman.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]