Obituary: Lehman Clark Sammons, Jr.

Dr. Lehman Clark Sammons, Jr. was born in Memphis, TN on March 26, 1927 to Mamie Sammons (nee Langley) and Lehman Clark Sammons (Pappy). He was known as Lee or Sam to family and friends.

He began helping his family as a child by handing out pamphlets and, later, as a paper boy with a morning and evening route. As a teen, he worked at Sears and Roebuck from 3 to 10 p.m.

After finishing high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Infantry at age 17. He served in Italy in WWII and was honorably discharged as a Corporal on April 17, 1947. During his time in Rome, Sam was among a large group of GIs blessed by Pope Pius XII.

Sam received GI Bill benefits and went to college at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, graduating in two years and nine months with a BS in business administration.

After working in business for a few years in Memphis, he decided to apply to medical school and was admitted. He finished in three years and graduated on June 13, 1960. After medical school, he completed his education with a flexible internship and went into general practice. He did it all, including delivering babies, practicing pediatric and adult medicine, reducing fractures, and removing appendixes, as well as general clinic and hospital practice.

He practiced for 50 years in Memphis, TN, Osceola, AR, and Big Sky, MT. He treated his patients with compassion, kindness, a listening ear and heart, humor, and exceptional skill and wisdom. He was in turn beloved by them.

He married Dr. Catherine J. Oster on November 5, 1985, with whom he practiced for several years. He died August 31, 2024, at home with Cathy by his side.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine Oster; daughter, Lisa Brown (Dave) and Dave’s daughters, Morgan Brown, Kara Brown, and Michelle Merchant; and daughter, Leigh Ann Panos (Johnny), both from his first marriage to Virginia Ludlow; son, Spencer Clark Sammons (Clarissa) from his marriage to Catherine; and two granddaughters, Olivia and Parker Sammons.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 29 at St. James Episcopal Church in Bozeman, MT, followed by a dove release. Refreshments will then be served in the Fellowship Hall. For those who cannot attend, the service will be live streamed and can be viewed at stjamesbozeman.org.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Eagle Mount Bozeman (eaglemount.org), Gallatin Valley Food Bank (gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org), or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (stjude.org).

2 Timothy 4:7 – “I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.”

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

