Obituary: Lee Mark Wiser

Lee Mark Wiser (Leslie Myron Wiser) passed away at home in Bozeman, MT on November 18, 2023, after a long battle with Parkinson’s. He was 77 years old.

Lee was born on June 4, 1946, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He grew up in Los Angeles, California, and graduated from L.A. High in 1964. In 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served as a Dental Specialist and a Medical Specialist until 1971. After his time in the military, he immigrated to the Yukon Territory, where he lived and worked as a Denturist for several years before moving to and making Montana home.

Lee pioneered the profession of Denturitry in Montana, co-authoring the legislation (Initiative 97) and spearheading the statewide political campaign that established educational guidelines and licensing requirements for the profession. As a result, he became the first licensed Denturist in the State of Montana. In 1999, he received his Doctor of Denturitry from Mills Grae University. Lee worked as a Denturist until his Parkinson’s forced him to retire in 2009. After Lee retired from Denturitry, he became involved in Montana’s medical marijuana industry, starting a business that provided medical exams required to obtain medical marijuana cards. That business is continued by Lee’s son-in-law, Brandan Lyons, as Wiser Wellness.

In 1986, Lee married Betty Cure, and in 1987, they welcomed the birth of their only child, Brittany. The family grew in love and busyness, enjoying their cabin near Lincoln, hunting, archery, fishing and golfing. Lee excelled in each sport and event. Lee was Brittany’s coach through her schooling and celebrated her excellence as she graduated from University of Denver undergraduate program and then law school. Some of Lee’s favorite times were spent serving as Brittany’s traveling companion when she was Miss Montana 2009 and Miss Montana USA 2011. He was proud of his “girls,” and he never missed an opportunity to tell Brittany (or the world) just how proud he was of her.

Lee is survived by his wife, Betty (Cure) Wiser, and his daughter Brittany (Wiser) Lyons. He is preceded in death by his father, Herman Wiser, his mother, Edith (Perelmuter-Wiser) Rottner, and his brother, David Wiser.

Lee’s family held a memorial service for him on Thanksgiving Day in 2023 in his old hunting grounds overlooking his favorite fishing hole outside of Lincoln, Montana.

Arrangements were handled by Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]

