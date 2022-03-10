Obituary: Lawrence “Gilbert” Carter

Lawrence “Gilbert” Carter, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend was surrounded by his family when he passed into the welcoming arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Gilbert was born on September 10, 1932, the second child of Harvey Earl Carter and Florence Gracey Carter in Gage, Oklahoma. Gilbert’s family moved to Bozeman, Montana in 1945 where his parents settled on a farm in the valley. Gilbert graduated from Belgrade High School in 1950 and went to college briefly in Oklahoma and at Montana State. On March 10, 1956, Gilbert married Frances Lucille Woods in Hamilton, Montana.

Gilbert and Frances were farming up Springhill when their daughter, Cecelia, and son, Lysle, were born, and briefly farmed in Clyde Park as well. They moved back to Bozeman and had two more sons, Jeff and Jon, while Gilbert farmed for others, worked in construction, and other assorted jobs. In 1968 Gilbert ran for Gallatin County Treasurer, serving for one term. In 1971 Gilbert started working with the Bozeman School System and soon became the head custodian for Whittier Elementary School where he served until his retirement in 1998. After retirement, Gilbert built his current home in Belgrade where he and Frances have lived planting gardens, trees, and flowers they both love so much.

Gilbert and his wife, Frances, were active members of Grand Avenue Christian Church for many years, moving to the Assembly of God (now Summit Church) in the 1970’s. Over the years, Gilbert was deeply committed to supporting missionaries and other Christian groups, helping with their causes and with prayer.

The last three days of Gilbert’s life were a blessing to his family while he shared his unique blend of wisdom and wittiness, love, and reflection, often preaching his convictions and insights to those he thought were in need, bringing all to laughter and tears.

Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents; older brother, Harvey; and youngest sister, Mary Alice. He is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Frances; his brothers, Frank, Lavon, and Byron; his sister, Rosella; his children, Cecelia (Larry) Lasich, Lysle (Heidi) Carter, Jeff (Lisa) Carter, Jon (Julie) Carter; ten grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Dokken-Nelson on Thursday, March 24, from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. with private family interment at a later date. The public is invited to join the family in celebrating Gilbert’s life at a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 23, at the Summit Church located at 921 W. Mendenhall Street in Bozeman with a light reception to follow. Time to be announced.

Should family and friends desire, a memorial contribution may be made to Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) at 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463.

