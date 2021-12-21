Obituary: Laurel “Laurie” Alberda Grosskopf

Laurel “Laurie” Alberda Grosskopf

April 13,1960 - December 13,2021

Laurel passed after a brief illness with her sister by her side. Laurel joined the heavenly chorus and realized her full glory in the presence of her Lord and Savior.

Laurel was born in Bozeman and adopted, sixth of nine children, into the loving family of Henry and Ellen (Ypma) Alberda.

She was a natural with animals and loved caring for them. She loved the horses and the draft horse teams, there was always a fun adventure to get into. She and her sister showed draft horse teams and tried their hand at breaking young colts. Laurie spent her career as a dairy farmer on the Alberda Family Farm. She was a hard worker and could always give her dad a run for his money. She knew the cows and calves under her care and always diligently cared for them.

Laurie had a terrific smile, a great sense of humor, and her laughter was undeniably hers, that could fill a room. When Laurie played the piano or organ, her audience was captivated, uplifted, and swept away. The way she could make the piano or organ sound was truly her God-given talent, her music could blow the roof off! Laurie had a love for music from a very young age, learning to play the organ at age 16. It was her passion, her time at the organ fed her soul. Laurie's musical talent was a gift that richly blessed the lives of many. She was an organist at the First Christian Reformed Church in Manhattan and she accompanied the Men's Choir and Chancel Singers.

Laurie's world became whole and vibrant and her heart filled in recent years with her one true love and partner, Vic Douma. Laurie and Vic lived in Belgrade and fully enjoyed life together. Laurie loved camping, fishing, four-wheeling, gardening, and everything outdoors with Vic by her side. Laurie was blessed by the family she gained with Vic's children and grandchildren, Vic's brothers and sisters and Vic's Mother, Grace, all became very special to her.

Laurie leaves behind the love of her life, Vic Douma; her sister, Sheila and Daryl Feenstra; her brothers, Daniel Alberda, Richard and Carol Alberda, and Mark Alberda; all of her many nieces and nephews and her beloved fur babies, Gracie-Blue and Brown.

Laurel is preceded in death by Henry W. Alberda, Ellen (Ypma) Alberda, Henry Stanton Alberda, Deborah Alberda Summers, Peter Brent Alberda, and Constance Alberda Dyk.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 31 at 2:00 P.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church located at 7950 Churchill Rd in Manhattan, MT. The Memorial Service will also be streamed on the Manhattan Christian Reformed Church Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Manhattan Christian Reformed Church Benevolent Fund by going to https://manhattancrc.breezechms.com/give/online [manhattancrc.breezechms.com] and choosing to give to the “Love Fund” (Benevolent Fund).

