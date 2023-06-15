Obituary: Laura Hupka Bristol

Laura Hupka Bristol, 99, passed away at her home at Vista in Billings on June 13, 2023. Absent from the body and present with her Lord! She was born in Ryegate, MT on July 26, 1923, the daughter of Emery and Helen Clark. In 1931 the family moved to the Gallatin Valley. She attended grade school in Belgrade and Central Park and graduated from high school in Manhattan in 1941.

Her first marriage was to Joe Hupka of Manhattan, MT in 1941. To this union were born three children, Joe Lee, Helen, and Myles. They bought the grocery store in Logan, MT where Joe was also the postmaster. Joe passed away in 1960. They had been married nineteen years. After Joe's passing, she was appointed the postmaster in Logan. She sold the grocery store in 1962 and the family moved to Bozeman.

Laura was employed at Sears and the MSU post office. She also was a waitress at the Baxter Hotel. She worked at the Gallatin County Superintendent's Office and Tax Office. She met Alan Bristol of Livingston, MT in 1968 and they were married in 1970. They owned and operated Loral's Ceramics until 1980. Alan passed away in 2007, having been married for thirty-seven years.

In 2009 she moved to Billings, MT to Mission Ridge Retirement Center to be closer to her daughter, Helen and son, Myles.

She is survived by her children, Joe (Gina) Hupka of Bozeman; Helen (Dan) Walker of Billings, and Myles (Barbara) Hupka of Huntley; grandsons, Jody (Rachel) Hupka of Manhattan and Shad (Tessa) Hupka of Polson; four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Stan (Charlotte) and Don (Carolyn).

She will be missed by all. An admired mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. She loved her Lord and her sincere love for her faith in Christ has been her focus on life!!

A Memorial Service will be held June 24, at 1:00 P.M. at Grace Bible Church in Bozeman. A private family interment will be held at the Meadowview Cemetery in Manhattan.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.