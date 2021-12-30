Obituary: Krysti Kay Hoskins

Krysti Kay Hoskins left this life on December 26, 2021, due to a motor vehicle accident. She was 27 years old. Krysti was born on June 13, 1994, in South Jordan, Utah. She was meek, mild, and a shy child, but as she grew she came into her own. She acted in many plays and in three movies: Saving Sara Cain; and LDS movies, Ester and Joshia. Krysti’s bedroom had a stage and light to sing and act on. She loved Hawaii so much that she had a Hawaiian mural painted on her wall. She loved German Shepherds and is hugging her first dog, Bear, in Heaven. Krysti loved Disney, Scooby-Doo, Sailor Moon, Harry Potter, and loved to play with cousins and friends. Krysti lived in Utah with her family until they moved to West Yellowstone, Montana, where Krysti met the love of her life, Michael Hoskins, in high school. Even before they began dating, she knew immediately that she and Michael would be together. Krysti and Michael dated long-distance while she attended college at BYU—Idaho and Utah State, and Michael finished up college at Montana State University. Though distance kept them physically apart, their souls were inseparable. They visited each other in their college towns and traveled to many hiking locations to spend time together. Michael proposed to Krysti in 2015 at their favorite hot spring destination, Goldbug. They were married on the beach at Kahana Bay, Hawaii on June 10, 2016, surrounded by family and close friends. Krysti found her joy and peace in nature and loved to share that with Michael as they traveled, hiked, skied, played with their dogs, and camped with friends. Krysti and Michael hike the same road, they are of one heart. Everyone looked up to their relationship and marriage.

Krysti graduated from West Yellowstone High School in 2012 and graduated from Utah State with an Associate’s Degree in Exercise Science in 2015. After graduating and marrying Michael, they moved to Kalispell, Montana, where they resided for a few months before moving to Oklahoma. Krysti was never afraid to chase her dreams, and if she imagined it, she did it. She enrolled in online classes and also applied for and received acceptance into Tulsa Community College for the dental hygienist program—where she was 1 of 14 people chosen out of multiple thousands of applicants. Krysti and Michael always planned on returning to Montana and they got the opportunity to move back to their home state and relocated to Whitefish in 2018. Krysti and Michael took flying lessons, which Krysti immediately fell in love with. She successfully completed her flight check and received her private pilot’s license in the Fall of 2020. Krysti worked at Glacier Bank where she made friends with coworkers who all loved and admired her, as she did them. She always had a love of photography, and she recently chose to make her love of photography a career. Krysti was driven and dedicated to learning everything she could about being the best photographer. She had an incredible eye for capturing the beauty of this world and all of those she loved to surround herself with. She flourished while establishing her life with Michael and their dogs in Whitefish where they made lifelong friends and spent time with family that lived in the Valley.

Kind-hearted, thoughtful, funny, and genuine, Krysti will be remembered as a loving partner, mother to Moki and Lance, best friend to all, and a caring daughter, sister, and aunt. Krysti was a bright light in this world and took part of her to Heaven and left the other half with her family and husband. They will love her forever and will see and hug her again. A hui hou.

Krysti is survived by her soulmate and husband, Michael Hoskins; parents, David and Kathi Arnado; sister, Jessy Arnado; brother, Garrett Arnado; grandparents, Boyd and Joyce Johnson; mother- and father-in-law, Daniel and Jeanne Hoskins; sister-in-law, Jae Tankink (Jeremy Tankink); brother-in-law, Robert Kim Hoskins (Marianissa Hoskins); and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nephew and niece, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Bill Arnado; and grandma, Kay Cline.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 2, at 2 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com [dokkennelson.com]